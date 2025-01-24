AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.52%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.02%)
CNERGY 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FCCL 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.09%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.36%)
FLYNG 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.27%)
HUBC 133.95 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.03%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.91%)
KOSM 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.88%)
OGDC 214.79 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.41%)
PACE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 183.96 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.88%)
PRL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.24%)
PTC 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
SEARL 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.77%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.23%)
TELE 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.43%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
BR100 12,249 Increased By 204.5 (1.7%)
BR30 36,933 Increased By 352.6 (0.96%)
KSE100 115,663 Increased By 1625.1 (1.43%)
KSE30 36,398 Increased By 603.9 (1.69%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls as weakness in rival oils

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 11:44am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third consecutive session on Friday and looked set to post a second weekly drop amid weakness in rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 13 ringgit, or 0.31%, to 4,177 ringgit ($948.67)a metric ton by midday.

The contract traded in a tight range between 4,156 ringgit and 4,219 ringgit a ton in early trade, and has dropped 0.31% so far in the week.

“Persistent weakness in the rival oilseed spilled over and pressured Bursa Malaysia crude palm oil futures prices today,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that market participants may trade cautiously ahead of presentation at Globoil sugar and bioenergy conference in Bangkok.

Malaysian palm oil is likely to trade around 4,000 ringgit per metric ton in 2025, except for a brief rise up to 4,800 ringgit in February, amid stiff competition from soyoil, industry analyst Dorab Mistry told the conference on Thursday.

A Reuters poll showed Malaysian CPO futures are expected to average higher in 2025 than last year, as top producer Indonesia boosts palm oil-based biodiesel consumption, although competition from cheaper rivals is expected to limit the upside.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-20 are estimated to have fallen between 18.2% and 23%, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Palm oil lower on weak rival oils

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.91%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.31%. Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.97%.

Palm oil tracks price movements in rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,265 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way towards 4,425 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm falls as weakness in rival oils

PSX gains further momentum as KSE-100 surges over 1,600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Pakistan’s Colony Textile to close weaving division amid multiple challenges

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil prices poised for weekly fall on Trump’s energy policies

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Firefighters halt advance of latest Los Angeles wildfire

Read more stories