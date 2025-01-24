AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

NNI Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

DAVOS: On the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, attended the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) session titled “Viable Growth in a Volatile Era.”

IGWEL sessions are among the WEF’s highest-level, off-the-record discussions, bringing together key policymakers, business leaders, and experts.

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Other notable participants included Samir Abdelhafidh (Minister of Economy and Planning of Tunisia), Faisal Alibrahim (Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia), Mohammed Al-Jadaan (Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia), and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri (Minister of Economy of the UAE).

The session focused on strategies for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth amid global economic uncertainties.

World Economic Forum WEF Muhammad Aurangzeb IGWEL

