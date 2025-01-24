AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

Naveed Siddiqui Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Terming the accusations baseless, the Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday dismissed Afghanistan’s false claims of backing banned militant Islamic State (IS) group.

Speaking to weekly media briefing, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan strongly deny Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS, urging Afghan interim government to dismantle the terror hideouts and training camps of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on its soil.

He said that the TTP has been involved in launching several terrorist attacks inside Pakistan from across the border.

China lodges protest with Afghanistan over mine worker killing

In response to a query about Afghan nationals living in Pakistan, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan explained that Pakistan will continue to implement its existing policies regarding Afghan refugees.

“There are no current plans to alter the policy towards Afghan nationals residing in the country,” he elaborated. Responding to another question, the spokesperson said we have an arrangement with the US by virtue of which it is committed to take a lot of Afghans from Pakistan to the US for resettlement by September this year. He said this arrangement is in place so far.

Regarding the tragic incident of boat capsizing off the coast of Morocco involving Pakistani nationals, the spokesperson said so far, 22 survivors have been confirmed as Pakistani nationals on the basis of verified information.

Border attacks increased 70pc after arrival of Taliban in Kabul, moot told

“Pakistan welcomes the initiation of the ceasefire in Gaza on January 19, 2025 and the subsequent release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. This milestone was achieved after the patient and persistent mediatory role of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States,” he added.

Ambassador Khan said Pakistan urge the international community to develop a concrete plan for reconstruction of Gaza in line with the UNSC Resolutions.

“We call for accountability of the Israeli crimes committed in this brutal war, considering it as an essential element in restoring international legitimacy. Pakistan continues to support the two-state solution which is based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, resolutions of the Security Council and decisions of the International Court of Justice”.

Pakistan also unequivocally condemns the latest Israeli raid in the Jenin Refugee Camp of the West Bank resulting in the killing of 10 Palestinians. Such actions potentially undermine the precarious ceasefire in Gaza and international community should take note of it.

The spokesperson said that the PM had sent a congratulatory letter to President Trump on his assumption of office on 20th January. Pakistan is committed to a strong and robust relationship with the US based on the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

