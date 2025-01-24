Over 1800 children undergo successful heart surgeries

LAHORE: Over 1800 children have undergone successful heart surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme since its launch.

This was stated by the Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in a meeting held at Children’s Hospital Lahore. The meeting reviewed the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme and rehabilitation centres in detail.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said on this occasion that the coordination of the relevant departments is being further improved to make the Heart Surgery Programme successful. Feedback has been taken from all the relevant government and private children’s hospitals regarding this programme, he said, adding: “The Punjab government is ensuring transparency in the entire system of Pediatric heart surgery programme.”

The meeting was attended by Vice-chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof Masood Sadiq, Dr Farqad Alamgir, Pro VC Prof Junaid Rashid, MD Children’s Hospital Lahore Prof Tipu Sultan and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025