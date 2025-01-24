AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-24

JCP, LC and SJC: CJP forms body for selection of secretaries

Terence J Sigamony Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi formed committee for the selection of secretaries Judicial Commission of Pakistan, Law Commission and the Supreme Judicial Council.

To uphold transparency and meritocracy in appointments, the chief justice has constituted committees, comprising senior judges and the Attorney General for Pakistan to oversee the selection of key appointments, including the secretaries of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, and the Supreme Judicial Council.

The committee for the selection of the secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan is chaired by Chief Justice Afridi and comprises Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice ShahidWaheed to interview the candidates nominated by the chief secretaries of the provinces.

Similarly, the committee for selection of the secretary of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan consists of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and the Attorney General for Pakistan. For the secretary of the Supreme Judicial Council, the committee comprises Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, and the Attorney General for Pakistan.

These committees will interview the candidates, including serving and retired district and sessions judges, nominated by the chief justices of the five High Courts and chief secretaries of the provinces.

As a part of his Judicial Reforms, the chief justice has undertaken transformative steps to modernise the judiciary and establish it as a model institution that upholds fairness, transparency, and accessibility to meet standards for judicial excellence and ensuring that the justice system remains citizen-focused and responsive to the litigants needs.

In this regard, advanced information technology systems have been integrated to enhance judicial efficiency, including the e-Affidavit system, which streamlines filing processes, reduces delays, and ensures transparency, and a Case Management System enabling litigants and lawyers to instantly access certified case copies, eliminating traditional dispatch delays.

To promote transparency and public trust, feedback mechanisms involving legal practitioners, litigants, and civil society have been introduced. Recognising the vital role of the district judiciary, the chief justice has personally visited remote and underserved districts to assess grassroots challenges, enhance institutional capacity, and address resource gaps, ensuring equitable access to justice and strengthening public confidence in the judicial system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SJC CJP Yahya Afridi Law Commission secretaries

Comments

200 characters

JCP, LC and SJC: CJP forms body for selection of secretaries

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories