AIRLINK 196.25 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.39%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
CNERGY 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
FCCL 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.36%)
FLYNG 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
HUBC 133.65 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.81%)
HUMNL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.74%)
KOSM 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.46%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
PRL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2%)
PTC 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
SEARL 105.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 12,211 Increased By 165.8 (1.38%)
BR30 36,997 Increased By 417.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 115,013 Increased By 974.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 36,139 Increased By 344.7 (0.96%)
Markets Print 2025-01-24

Gas theft: SSGC removes 2,671 illegal connections

Press Release Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 08:16am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) and Customer Relations Department (CRD) teams have been jointly pulling out all stops to bring down the rising incidences of gas theft.

Recently, the teams carried out multiple raids, after working upon survey reports in which they identified the areas where gas theft was being committed and immediately took actions against those involved in this heinous crime. In all 2,671 illegal gas connections were removed.

In Karachi, CRD team carried out raids in Korangi Industrial Area, Mehran Town Korangi, Ibrahim Hyderi, Hassan Goth Korangi, Haji Muhammad Goth Landhi, Musani Para Landhi and Sohrab Goth areas, where they removed 2,080 illegal connections.

The residents had illegally extended gas pipes through rubber pipes and were supplying to these households. Culprits were running heavy gas generators in Hussain market Sohrab Goth. Subsequent claims are being raised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

