Gas theft: SSGC removes 2,671 illegal connections

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) and Customer Relations Department (CRD) teams have been jointly pulling out all stops to bring down the rising incidences of gas theft.

Recently, the teams carried out multiple raids, after working upon survey reports in which they identified the areas where gas theft was being committed and immediately took actions against those involved in this heinous crime. In all 2,671 illegal gas connections were removed.

In Karachi, CRD team carried out raids in Korangi Industrial Area, Mehran Town Korangi, Ibrahim Hyderi, Hassan Goth Korangi, Haji Muhammad Goth Landhi, Musani Para Landhi and Sohrab Goth areas, where they removed 2,080 illegal connections.

The residents had illegally extended gas pipes through rubber pipes and were supplying to these households. Culprits were running heavy gas generators in Hussain market Sohrab Goth. Subsequent claims are being raised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025