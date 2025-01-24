President Trump has expressed doubt that the Israel-Gaza ceasefire will hold, stating, “That’s not our war; it’s their war.”(BBC)

This revelation/ pessimism, just three days after the ceasefire, has caused disappointment and anguish for peace-loving people worldwide. Many had high hopes that this ceasefire would mark a permanent end to violence in Gaza, not a temporary pause lasting only 40 days. The aspiration was that the world would focus on rebuilding the war-ravaged ruins of Gaza — a region Donald Trump described as a “massive demolition.”

For decades, Palestinians have endured relentless tyranny, suffocation, oppression, illegal settlements, land seizures, frequent displacements, expulsions, intrigues and coercion. Horrors, death, and destruction have followed them like a never-ending shadow, leaving them devastated and exhausted in their own homeland. Their courage and resilience should no longer be tested. Palestinians, like all human beings, deserve human rights, dignity, and honour, which have been flagrantly trampled upon for far too long.

Israel, wielding its overwhelming military might, is building its magnificent empire of a “Greater Israel” on the corpses of innocent children and oppressed people. This war of attrition—a metaphorical elephant trampling an ant—must come to an end. Such a grossly disproportionate conflict must not revisit Gaza. Ruined and ill-fated Gaza’s schools, hospitals and makeshift shelters turned into sites of horror—stand as a grim reminder of the bustling, vibrant life that existed before October 07,2023. Once a thriving region, Gaza now resembles an open sky concentration camp, drawing haunting parallels to Auschwitz and Belzec under the Nazis. Over the past 15 months, the atrocities and barbarianism inflicted have surpassed even those of medieval savagery and Nazi brutality, amplified by the use of modern-day sophisticated weapons and precision technology. Now, the focus must shift to restoring life, rebuilding destroyed schools, colleges, and universities, and reviving the fundamental and universal right to education. The children of Gaza deserve the same fear-free and stable educational opportunities as Israeli children enjoy in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beit She’an, etc.

The responsibility to ensure this transformation largely rests on the new US administration, led by the ambitious President Donald Trump. His “America first” agenda, which envisions global peace and an end to wars, aligns with the pressing need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. A lasting ceasefire is imperative for the innocent and emaciated children, helpless, hungry and war-weary population of Gaza. Trump’s influence and pressure were instrumental in achieving the recent ceasefire, even before his oath of office. Without US support, Israel’s hegemony, terror tactics, and insatiable greed for land grabs cannot sustain themselves. The United States, as a global power, is uniquely positioned to rein in Israel, compelling it to adopt peaceful means to achieve legitimate and reasonable objectives.

This moment calls for the US to guide Israel— a colonial, settler state—towards peace, much like it achieved through treaties with Egypt and Jordan. The world looks to the US with hopeful anticipation, believing that it can foster a permanent ceasefire and ensure the inalienable rights of Palestinians are finally recognized. Such rights include dignity, education, and the opportunity to rebuild their war-torn homeland.

President Trump’s potential role as a global peacemaker can shine and flourish if he uses his influence to secure lasting peace in Gaza and the broader Middle East. His leadership must be directed towards reviving Gaza, not as a symbol of devastation but as a region of hope, education, and opportunity. This vision aligns perfectly with “America first” slogan or vow not as isolationism but as a guiding principle for global stability and peace. Let us remain optimistic that this fire will hold and that America will champion the cause of peace—not just for itself but for the world at large.

