Jan 24, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-24

CNN to cut jobs by 6pc amid digital push

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

WASHINTON: Warner Bros Discovery-owned CNN will lay off about 6 percent of its workforce as the TV news outlet continues to shift its focus toward a more digital-centric strategy, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Legacy cable networks, a profitable business for decades, have been hit by intense cord cutting by consumers who favor streaming services.

Warner Bros Discovery is undergoing significant restructuring and said in December it plans to split its cable TV networks from its streaming and studio operations, forming two separate units. Under the new structure, the cable TV business — including CNN, TNT and Animal Planet — will be consolidated into a unit named Global Linear Networks.

CNN cut jobs

CNN to cut jobs by 6pc amid digital push

