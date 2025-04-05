AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s resolve to counter all internal and external threats, particularly those targeting the stability of Balochistan.

Chairing the 268th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), he stated that no one would be allowed to disrupt peace in the province and that foreign-sponsored proxies, along with their political supporters, would be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan.

The high-level military forum paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens who laid down their lives for national peace and stability. The meeting received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing geo-strategic environment, emerging national security challenges, and country’s strategic response to evolving threats.

COAS visits Wana, DIK to celebrate Eid with soldiers

Reviewing internal and regional security dynamics, the forum reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms, stressing that the full force of the state would be used against elements seeking to destabilise the country.

Emphasising the swift and effective implementation of ‘Vision Azm-e-Istehkam’ under the National Action Plan (NAP), the forum called for a whole-of-the-nation approach to counter threats. The COAS lauded the initiation of District Coordination Committees across Pakistan and stressed the importance of inter-institutional collaboration for seamless execution of national security policies.

The army chief assured full support to the government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in taking decisive action against illicit economic activities, highlighting their link to the financing of terrorism. “There is no space for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan.”

The conference also expressed deep concern over human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and condemned the Indian Army’s ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). It reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic and moral support for the people of IIOJK and stressed the need for sustained global engagement to highlight these violations. The forum further expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, condemning the serious human rights violations and war crimes being committed in Gaza.

Concluding the meeting, the COAS directed field commanders to uphold the highest standards of operational readiness, ensuring rigorous training to maintain peak combat preparedness in the face of evolving security challenges.

