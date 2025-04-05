Sindh allocates Rs437mn for education in SOS villages

In recognition of the enduring collaboration between the government and SOS Children’s Villages, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced the provision of land in Karachi, Khairpur, and Jamshoro, along with a financial commitment of Rs437 million for the development of educational infrastructure.

During a special ceremony held at the CM House on Saturday, to celebrate four decades of service provided by SOS Children’s Villages in Sindh, Shah extended his heartfelt congratulations and reiterated the provincial government’s steadfast support for the organisation’s mission to improve the lives of vulnerable children throughout the province.

As the Chief Minister was tied up with important commitments somewhere else, his message was read by Minister of Local Government Saeed Ghani, who represented him at the event. The ceremony drew a distinguished audience, including the President of SOS Children’s Villages International, Dr Dereje Wordofa; the President-elect of SOS Pakistan, Shahid Hamid, Chairman of SOS Sindh, Javed Jabbar, Secretary of SOS Sindh, Naureen Hamid, Executive Assistant to the President Peter Safer, SOS International; along with diplomats, business leaders, philanthropists, volunteers, and children residing in SOS Villages.

In his address, the CM honoured the legacy and humanitarian ethos of the SOS model, which provides family-like care to children who lack parental support.

“The unique structure of SOS Children’s Villages, where a dedicated woman becomes the mother to 8 to 10 children in a loving and secure home, restores the essential fabric of a family,” he said.

“It is a profoundly compassionate response to one of life’s most painful realities.”

Shah praised the global leadership of SOS International, headquartered in Austria, for successfully expanding the model to 132 countries over the past 75 years. Special recognition was given to Mrs Souriya Anwar, the visionary founder of SOS Children’s Villages in Pakistan, who laid the foundation of the movement in 1975.

The chief minister congratulated SOS Children’s Villages Sindh for completing 40 years of impactful service, starting with establishing the first SOS Village in Karachi in 1985. “Since then, the organisation has expanded its presence to Jamshoro and Khairpur, positively transforming the lives of hundreds of children,” he said.

Highlighting the organisation’s achievements, Murad Shah remarked on the establishment of the SOS Technical Training Institute in Landhi, which trains over 1,200 youth annually in 12 vocational disciplines. He also praised the affordable, quality education provided by SOS schools and the organisation’s strong emphasis on preparing young adults for independent living through its Youth Homes.

Acknowledging the vital role of generous donors, dedicated staff, and committed volunteers, the CM expressed gratitude for their continued support and tireless efforts in sustaining the mission.

“The unwavering focus of SOS on the rights of children and its commitment to creating nurturing and empowering environments for children and their SOS mothers is particularly commendable,” he noted.

Underscoring the government’s long-standing partnership with SOS, the chief minister highlighted the allocation of land in Karachi, Khairpur, and Jamshoro, along with financial support for educational infrastructure.

He also announced the Sindh government’s approval of a Rs. 437 million grant for Phase-I of a new SOS Village in Prem Nagar, Islamkot, Tharparkar. The land for this project was generously donated by the Vankwani family as part of their social welfare initiative.

“This will be the first SOS Village in Tharparkar and a beacon of hope for children in one of the most underserved regions,” he remarked.

“It will provide care, education, and opportunities to vulnerable children, offering them a brighter and more dignified future.”

The Chief Minister expressed his deep respect for all individuals and organisations involved in the SOS mission.

“Your efforts are not just transforming lives; they are building a more compassionate, equitable, and hopeful society,” he said.

“May we continue working together to ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, is given the love, opportunity, and dignity they deserve,” he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dereje Wordofa, President of SOS Children’s Villages International, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Sindh for organising the event and for their continued support of SOS Children’s Villages.

Highlighting the organisation’s presence in over 132 countries, Dr Wordofa stated that SOS not only provides shelter to children in need but also ensures their education and holistic development.

He thanked all the institutions and individuals who support SOS, calling their contributions vital to the continuation of this noble mission. He especially appreciated the efforts of the Sindh Government in establishing SOS Villages across the province, describing it as exemplary work, and congratulated the Chief Minister for his leadership.

The event also featured the digital unveiling of the upcoming SOS Village in Prem Nagar, Tharparkar.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Dr Javed Jabbar and Mrs Naureen Hamid.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah met with Dr Dereje Wordofa on behalf of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The Chief Secretary conveyed a special message from the Chief Minister, who appreciated Dr Wordofa’s outstanding services and expressed his regret for being unable to attend in person. In his message, the Chief Minister assured the SOS President of a future meeting to discuss the further expansion of SOS Children’s Villages projects in Sindh.

He also stated that the Chief Secretary was hosting the delegation on behalf of the Government of Sindh.

In a gesture of cultural hospitality, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani presented Dr Dereje Wordofa with a traditional Ajrak and Sindhi topi on behalf of the Chief Minister, as a token of respect and welcome.