Jan 23, 2025
US stocks mixed ahead of Trump Davos appearance

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2025 08:08pm

NEW YORK: Major US stock indices moved in opposite directions early Thursday following mixed earnings as markets looked ahead to a Davos address from President Donald Trump.

Solid earnings reports from GE Aerospace and the Union Pacific railroad company were countered by disappointing announcements from American Airlines and Electronic Arts.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 44,248.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 6,083.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to 19,928.83.

Earnings boost US stocks as market shrugs off tariff talk

Later Thursday, Trump was scheduled to appear via live stream at Davos where banking and oil industry CEOs were to be given the chance to lob questions at the new US president.

Earlier at Davos, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urged nations to keep calm over tariffs, warning that a tit-for-tat trade war would be “catastrophic” for the world economy.

Wall Street

