Saudi FM in Lebanon for first visit in almost 15 years: state media

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2025 08:05pm

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat landed in Beirut on Thursday to meet the country’s new leadership in the first visit by a high-ranking official from the kingdom after more than a decade of strained ties.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport,” Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

He is set to meet Lebanon’s newly elected President Joseph Aoun – whose candidacy is widely believed to have been backed by Riyadh and Western countries.

Reeling from years of economic collapse and a devastating Israel-Hezbollah war, Lebanese leaders have pinned hopes on wealthy Gulf states for desperately needed reconstruction funds.

Lebanon president says Israel must withdraw from south by January 26 deadline

Prior to his visit, Prince Faisal said Aoun’s election was “extremely positive”, but said the kingdom was waiting to see real change before engaging further with Beirut.

Riyadh was a major investor in Lebanon but ties between the two countries have soured over the past decade or so over the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

With Hezbollah weakened after a war with Israel and the toppling of its ally, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, Prince Faisal’s visit comes at a time when Lebanon is seeking a fresh start.

Earlier this month, Aoun said his first official overseas trip would be to Saudi Arabia, after a call with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who invited him to the kingdom.

