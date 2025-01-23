Donald Trump taps Sean Curran as next Secret Service director

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has selected Sean Curran to serve as director of the US Secret Service.

Curran was part of Trump’s security details during an attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July. “He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said in a statement.

“I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before.”

Curran would replace Ron Rowe, who has served as acting director since July, when Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after the agency came under harsh scrutiny for its failure to stop a would-be assassin from wounding Trump during a campaign rally.

Donald Trump pardons two police officers convicted in murder of Black man in Washington

Curran started his career at the Secret Service in 2001 as special agent in the Newark field Office where he conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment and logistics support for the district, said the president.

Trump said Curran served as assistant special agent in charge of the presidential protective division during his first term.