AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
BOP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.72%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.55%)
FLYNG 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.38%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.14%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.33%)
OGDC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.33%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
PIBTL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.86%)
PRL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
PTC 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
SEARL 104.98 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.39%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.72%)
SYM 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 71.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,493 Increased By 346.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 113,967 Increased By 523.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,813 Increased By 177.5 (0.5%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senate committee to hold Jan. 29 hearing on Trump commerce nominee

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 11:34am

WASHINGTON: The Senate Commerce Committee said on Wednesday it would hold a Jan. 29 hearing on President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department, the agency that has become a key US tool in its efforts to constrain China’s tech sector.

Trump tapped Wall Street CEO Howard Lutnick to lead the department and his trade and tariff strategy.

The head of brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnick will also have “additional direct responsibility” for the US Trade Representative’s office, Trump said last year.

Lutnick also runs brokerage BGC Group and is chairman of Newmark Group, a commercial real estate services firm, and FMX, a platform owned by some of Wall Street’s biggest banks and traders.

In a document seen by Reuters, Lutnick said that if confirmed he would resign from his positions at Cantor, BGC and Newmark and divest assets including his interests in those entities.

Lutnick, who is worth $1.5 billion, according to Forbes, also filed an extensive financial disclosure form that details his holdings.

The Commerce Department oversees a sprawling array of functions with nearly 47,000 employees, from the US Census Bureau to weather forecasting, ocean navigation and investment promotion.

US Senate approves Social Security change despite fiscal concerns

Commerce authority over export controls on sensitive US technologies have put it at the center of trade conflicts with China, as well as investigating anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases that often result in punitive tariffs to protect domestic industries.

Fearing Beijing could weaponize American technology to strengthen its military, both the Trump and Biden administrations have used Commerce Department authorities aggressively to impose regulations to halt the flow of US and foreign technology to China - with a special emphasis on semiconductors and the equipment used to make them.

Over the past two years, the US has issued sweeping export controls on advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China, which has limited its access to cutting-edge chips for artificial intelligence and equipment needed to produce the next generation of semiconductors.

In Biden’s final days in office, Commerce further restricted AI chip and technology exports, finalized rules effectively bar nearly all Chinese cars and trucks from the US market and said Trump should consider banning all Chinese drones.

Trump this week rescinded an executive order on AI safety that Biden signed in 2023.

US Senate US Commerce Department

Comments

200 characters

US Senate committee to hold Jan. 29 hearing on Trump commerce nominee

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

Read more stories