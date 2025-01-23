AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 22, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 23 Jan, 2025 09:01am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax up 295% YoY in Oct-Dec

Read here for details.

  • Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral ties with US: Mohsin Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • NA committee passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan reports first polio case of 2025

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s banknotes manufacturer to upgrade plant

Read here for details.

