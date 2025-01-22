AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,988 Decreased By -121.3 (-1%)
BR30 36,198 Decreased By -400.2 (-1.09%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SPL (Sitara Peroxide Limited) 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38%

Pakistan’s banknotes manufacturer to upgrade plant

BR Web Desk Published January 22, 2025 Updated January 22, 2025 04:16pm

Security Papers Limited, the company engaged in manufacturing banknotes and other security papers, announced plans to upgrade its plant, which is expected to be completed within 18 months.

On Wednesday, the listed company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“SPL was duly incorporated in Karachi on 8 December 1965, as a private limited company and on 3 March 1967, the company was converted into a public company, in terms of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye dated 27 June 1967, to manufacture banknote paper and other security paper,” read the notice.

SPL shared that since its inception, the Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC) has been its single largest customer. In addition, SPL has also been a key member of the supply chain of bank notes which is a key regulatory function of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

“In this regard, SBP has recently announced that it is in the process of launching the new banknote series that would have updated and modern security features, as per international standards and trends.”

SPL shared that its paper manufacturing machines were commissioned in the year 2004 and to support the new banknote series there is an immediate need to upgrade the said machine to accommodate such security features, which are already being used internationally.

“Therefore, in order to meet the requirements for our key customer and to ensure business continuity, SPL would be upgrading the plant,” it stated.

The Board of Directors approved the plant upgrade on Monday.

“The board further recommends, that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of shareholders of the company be called upon to share the details of the project and to seek concurrence and approval of the shareholders through an appropriate resolution to this effect,” it concluded.

SBP psx companies buying and selling for currency notes companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) banknotes Security Papers Limited PSX notice PSX notices Pakistan Security Printing Corporation manufacturing machines

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s banknotes manufacturer to upgrade plant

KSE-100 closes nearly 1,600 points lower on late-session selling

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax up 295% YoY in Oct-Dec

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,250 in Pakistan

Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral ties with US: Mohsin Naqvi

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

Oil extends drop as investors watch Trump 2.0 policies

Hamas’ tight grip on Gaza complicates plan for lasting peace

Wheat sector: Govt fast-tracks deregulation under IMF terms

Read more stories