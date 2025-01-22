AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Pakistan

NA committee passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024

BR Web Desk Published January 22, 2025

The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 cleared a key hurdle on Wednesday, passing the National Assembly’s IT and Telecom Standing Committee despite significant opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The bill was approved by a margin of 10 votes in favour to 6 against but failed to receive unanimous support as expected by committee chairman Amin Ul Haq.

According to a statement from the NA Secretariat, after detailed deliberation and proposed amendments […] a vote was conducted for the approval of the Bill, in which 17 members participated.

“Out of these, 11 members voted in favour and 6 members voted against it,” it added.

No consensus yet on Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

The contentious vote followed a heated debate during which Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja addressed concerns raised by PTI members, expressing concerns over potential data centralization and privacy violations.

However, the minister emphasized that the bill aims to create a more efficient and accessible digital identity system, simplifying access to government services and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks.

She stressed that the system would not consolidate all data in a single location, a key fear voiced by the opposition.

Sheza further informed the committee that substantial investments were being made to enhance cybersecurity infrastructure in line with the broader goals of the Digital Master Plan.

The minister highlighted the convenience factor, stating that the bill will allow citizens to access numerous services through their mobile phones, eliminating the need for lengthy queues at government offices.

Despite the minister’s reassurances, PTI members remained unconvinced, saying the passage of the bill would potentially lead to misuse of data.

They urged the committee to reconsider the bill, suggesting further amendments and consultations were necessary before proceeding.

However, their objections were overruled, as the bill was passed by a majority vote.

