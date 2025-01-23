Section 24 of Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965: Punjab govt approves significant amendments

LAHORE: In a groundbreaking move to simplify the vehicle registration process, the government of Punjab has approved significant amendments to Section 24 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965.

These reforms eliminate the longstanding restriction requiring Punjab residents to register their vehicles exclusively in their permanent residential district. Now, vehicle owners can register their vehicles in any district within the province, ensuring a more accessible and user-friendly system.

Under the previous rules, Section 24 mandated vehicle owners to register their vehicles solely in their district of residence. This restriction has been lifted, paving the way for a more streamlined and flexible registration process.

Highlighting the significance of this development, DG Excise and Taxation Punjab, Umar Sher Chattha, explained that the amendment is designed to improve the registration system, enhance inter-district registration accessibility, and ensure more effective enforcement of traffic laws. He further clarified that the amendment imposes no restrictions on the inter-provincial movement of vehicles, ensuring uninterrupted mobility across provincial borders.

The single registration series introduced in 2020 will continue to operate uniformly across Punjab. This system not only simplifies registration but also provides vehicle owners with advanced facilities such as online payment of token taxes, biometric-enabled vehicle transfers, and e-registration cards. Moreover, real-time verification of vehicle and owner details during field operations and at checkpoints has been made possible, significantly improving transparency and compliance with traffic regulations.

These reforms reflect the Punjab government’s commitment to adopting modern and digital solutions like e-challaning to streamline administrative processes. The proposed amendment is expected to improve law enforcement efficiency and provide added convenience to the public. For full implementation, the amendment will be presented to the Punjab Assembly for final approval.

In addition to announcing these reforms, DG Excise Umar Sher Chattha said the exceptional performance of the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab. In the first six months of the fiscal year 2024-25, the department collected a record Rs30.453 billion in revenue. This represents a 23% increase compared to the previous year, showcasing the department’s effective policies, public trust, and commitment to transparency and innovation.

