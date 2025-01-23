PFA continues operation against food adulterers

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday conducted an operation in Johar Town and Thokar Niaz Baig area.

The food safety teams during the crackdown shut down an oil mill warehouse, general store, and dairy shop. Large quantities of low-quality open spices and expired items were discarded.

The oil mill in the Thokar area was closed for using unregistered labels for packaging, while the dairy shop was shut down due to poor sanitation and presence of flies. A general store was found selling low-quality open spices and was also closed.

Director General PFA Asim Javed stated that all actions were taken to ensure compliance with health & safety regulations. "Any business violating food safety standards will face strict action," he emphasized. "We are committed to safeguarding the health of Lahore's residents and ensuring the supply of safe food."

