Business & Finance Print 2025-01-23

OCAC thanks mayor for repairing KOIA infrastructure

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 07:38am

KARACHI: The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has expressed its gratitude to Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for attention to the pressing issues at the Keamari Oil Installation Area.

In a letter written to the mayor, Dr Syed Nazir Ali Zaidi, the Secretary General of OCAC said: “Your leadership has not only driven the much-needed repair and restoration work of the deteriorating infrastructure at KOIA but also enhanced the safety and efficiency of operations in this critical area. Your efforts are greatly appreciated and serve as a testament to your dedication to the betterment of Karachi and its strategic assets.”

He said we also deeply commend the efforts of your team in coordinating with refineries and OMCS through OCAC to resolve the long-standing KMC dues, marking a pivotal milestone in FY 2023-24.

This collaborative achievement involved an exhaustive reconciliation of ledgers spanning nearly two decades, culminating in payments of approximately Rs. 482 million toward Municipal Utility Tax Charges (MUCT). Such achievements are a reflection of the visionary and inclusive approach you bring to public service.

He further said we would be honoured to have you visit the OCAC office and grace us with your presence. This visit would provide us an opportunity to personally convey our gratitude and discuss ways to further strengthen collaboration between KMC, OCAC and our member companies for the continued development of infrastructure and facilities in areas critical to the Oil and Gas sector.

As a strategic hub in Karachi, KOIA deserves continued focus and investment. We look forward to the privilege of hosting you and continuing our joint efforts for the betterment of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

kmc OCAC Barrister Murtaza Wahab Karachi mayor KOIA Keamari Oil Installation Area Dr Syed Nazir Ali Zaidi

