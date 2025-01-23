FPCCI members emphasize tourism, culture sectors

LAHORE: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President, and Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman and Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), have emphasized that by focusing on the tourism and culture sectors, Pakistan has the potential to generate billions of dollars annually.

With the global tourism industry valued at nearly 10 trillion dollars, Pakistan could benefit significantly from this booming sector.

“If Pakistan receives 1 million tourists annually, it could generate up to 2 billion dollars in revenue,” said FPCCI Officials. They highlighted that with the right strategic initiatives from both federal and provincial governments, the tourism and culture sectors could play a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy.

These remarks were made during a meeting of the FPCCI Punjab Regional Standing Committee on "Tourism and Culture," where members discussed the immense potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

FPCCI, in collaboration with the Tourism Development Corporations in both Pakistan and Punjab, is committed to advancing the growth of the tourism and culture sectors.

