AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -135.4 (-1.12%)
BR30 36,147 Decreased By -451.4 (-1.23%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-23

FPCCI members emphasize tourism, culture sectors

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 07:58am

LAHORE: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President, and Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman and Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), have emphasized that by focusing on the tourism and culture sectors, Pakistan has the potential to generate billions of dollars annually.

With the global tourism industry valued at nearly 10 trillion dollars, Pakistan could benefit significantly from this booming sector.

“If Pakistan receives 1 million tourists annually, it could generate up to 2 billion dollars in revenue,” said FPCCI Officials. They highlighted that with the right strategic initiatives from both federal and provincial governments, the tourism and culture sectors could play a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy.

These remarks were made during a meeting of the FPCCI Punjab Regional Standing Committee on "Tourism and Culture," where members discussed the immense potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

FPCCI, in collaboration with the Tourism Development Corporations in both Pakistan and Punjab, is committed to advancing the growth of the tourism and culture sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI tourism sector global tourism industry FPCCI members

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI members emphasize tourism, culture sectors

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

To undergo rightsizing panel review: ECC directs ministry to submit EOBI business plan

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Starlink yet to get security clearance

Weekly maritime service to commence on Feb 5

Ground-breaking of first Daanish School performed in AJK: PM explains how default averted

Read more stories