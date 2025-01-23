President to visit China early next month

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to embark on a four-day important official visit to China early next month.

Informed sources in Foreign Office (FO) told Business Recorder that President Zardari may leave for Beijing on February 4 and will return to Pakistan on February 8.

This visit holds significant importance in strengthening the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China, particularly in the context of mutual cooperation and regional development, the sources added.

The president will be accompanied by former foreign minister and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and senior government officials, highlighting the significance of the visit.

During the visit, President Zardari will travel to Beijing and Harbin, where he will participate in the Winter Asian Games’ inaugural ceremony.

Besides other interactions, there will be a high-profile meeting between President Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Bother countries will engage in delegation-level talks. The two leaders are expected to discuss critical issues, including bilateral trade, investment opportunities, regional security, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Sources revealed that the president’s visit was originally planned for November last year but had to be rescheduled due to his foot injury. The rescheduling of this visit emphasises the importance both countries attach to their bilateral relations, the sources added.

