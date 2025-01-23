AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 36,147 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,443 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,635 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

President to visit China early next month

Naveed Siddiqui Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to embark on a four-day important official visit to China early next month.

Informed sources in Foreign Office (FO) told Business Recorder that President Zardari may leave for Beijing on February 4 and will return to Pakistan on February 8.

This visit holds significant importance in strengthening the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China, particularly in the context of mutual cooperation and regional development, the sources added.

The president will be accompanied by former foreign minister and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and senior government officials, highlighting the significance of the visit.

During the visit, President Zardari will travel to Beijing and Harbin, where he will participate in the Winter Asian Games’ inaugural ceremony.

Besides other interactions, there will be a high-profile meeting between President Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Bother countries will engage in delegation-level talks. The two leaders are expected to discuss critical issues, including bilateral trade, investment opportunities, regional security, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Sources revealed that the president’s visit was originally planned for November last year but had to be rescheduled due to his foot injury. The rescheduling of this visit emphasises the importance both countries attach to their bilateral relations, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

President to visit China early next month

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

To undergo rightsizing panel review: ECC directs ministry to submit EOBI business plan

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Starlink yet to get security clearance

Weekly maritime service to commence on Feb 5

Ground-breaking of first Daanish School performed in AJK: PM explains how default averted

Read more stories