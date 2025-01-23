AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

Kurram: meeting decides to resume demolition of bunkers

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur took stock of the prevailing situation in Kurram, and took important decisions.

It was attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Additional Chief Secretary Home and other relevant officials. It was decided to resume the process of demolition of illegal bunkers in the area from today (Wednesday), further deciding to dispatch four convoys of vehicles to Kurram carrying essential supplies by the end of this month.

The meeting decided to convene a Jirga of the signatories of Kurram Peace Agreement with the aim to highlight and emphasis the responsibilities of the signatories for implementing the agreement. It was also decided to reactivate the village-level committees in Kurram, and both the parties involved in the conflict were asked to submit a plan to the provincial government as soon as possible for de-weaponizing the area.

The meeting decided that payments of compensation to victims of Bagan area will be conditional to their cooperation with the government and local administration. Furthermore, indiscriminate action will be taken against terrorists and militants on both sides, and individuals nominated in FIRs will be apprehended for legal action actions against them.

It was decided that civil administration and police will take lead a role in the restoration of normalcy in the area with the support from other law enforcement agencies. To enhance security, special units will be deployed along the Kurram Road whereas police will finalise a plan for both temporary and permanent recruitments to this end. Immediate steps will be taken for the rehabilitation and renovation of the damaged Bagan Bazaar.

Similarly, provincial level monitoring committee led by Barrister Saif, will also be made more effective.

