This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed titled ‘Political dialogue is indispensable’ carried by the newspaper recently.

The writers, Huzaima Bukhari, Dr Ikramul Haq & Abdul Rauf Shakoori, have concluded their argument by stating, among things, that ‘’By fostering unity, promoting accountability, and embracing dialogue, we can pave the way for a stable and prosperous Pakistan.’’

No doubts, theirs are pious desires, so to speak. They have underscored the need for ‘fostering unity’. I would urge the learned authors to explain what kind of unity they actually yearn for: political unity or religious unity.

But neither can be broached or achieved without talking about our own omissions and mistakes. Political unity, in my view, means that all political parties have decided to work together towards a common cause.

Therefore, both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be required to come clean about the excesses that they have committed against each other.

If they approach the ongoing talks between them with an open mind they will learn a great deal, adding to hapless masses’ optimism about the prospects of this dialogue. In other words, there has to be give and take on both sides.

Fostering political unity is all about making mutual concessions and compromises. Unfortunately, however, it increasingly appears that the government-PTI talks can only serve to harden the attitude of both sides.

Shaista Rahmatullah (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025