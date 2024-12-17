AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill tabled in NA

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: As part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s national digital agenda spanning economy, society, and governance, the government on Monday tabled the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024 in National Assembly.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja tabled the bill in the house. The bill aimed at transforming Pakistan into a digitally empowered nation by fostering a dynamic digital society, a robust digital economy, and efficient digital governance.

The bill, recognising the potential of digital technologies to drive innovation, economic growth and societal well-being, seeks to accelerate sustainable development, enhance public service delivery, and modernise governance for improved transparency and effectiveness.

According to statement of objects and reasons, key governance bodies – the National Digital Commission (NDC), Strategic Oversight Committee (SOC) and the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) – will be established.

The NDC, chaired by the prime minister and comprising federal and provincial leadership, will set the strategic vision and policy framework for the country’s digital transformation.

Meanwhile, the PDA will implement these policies by coordinating and harmonising digital initiatives across all levels of government and the SOC monitors the PDA’s performance and provides an independent review to the NDC ensuring alignment with the master plan.

A fundamental element of the bill is the National Digital master plan which provides a comprehensive strategy for aligning and optimising digital initiatives, eliminating redundancies across federal, provincial and local levels, and driving economic growth through enhanced public service delivery.

The implementation plan under the master plan will detail specific projects, required resources, timelines and risk management strategies to ensure its effective execution.

The bill further emphasises effective data governance to ensure secure and responsible data management and prioritises the development of digital public infrastructure and data exchange layer to foster innovation, enhance public services, and safeguard citizen privacy.

Moreover, the enactment of this legislation reflects Pakistan’s commitment to responsibly leveraging digital technologies for economic growth, modern governance, and digital inclusion, aligning the nation pith global best practices in the digital age.

At the onset of the session, the house also passed a unanimous resolution, expressing resolve to observe December 16as a National Day of remembrance for the martyrs of APS and all victims of terrorism in Pakistan.

The resolution, moved by Shazia Marri, recalled the brutal attack on the Army Public School Peshawar on 16th 2014 where innocent lives including 132 children were mercilessly taken by terrorists.

The house acknowledged the unparalleled sacrifices by young martyrs, their teachers and staff, who displayed extraordinary courage in the face of unimaginable brutality.

It paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the families of the martyrs, whose sacrifices became a symbol of our nation’s unity and determination in the fight against terrorism.

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as the cornerstone of our national security and development.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and extremism from its soil through comprehensive, sustained and unified efforts.

The house called for enhancing the provision of security for educational institutions across the country, ensuring the schools remain safe sanctuaries for children to learn and grow without fear.

It expressed commitment to strengthening anti-terrorism framework, improving intelligence coordination and ensuring justice for the victims of terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly NA digital economy MOITT PM Shehbaz Sharif Digital Pakistan Policy digitisation digital governance framework Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

Comments

200 characters

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill tabled in NA

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories