Digital Nation Pakistan Bill tabled in NA

ISLAMABAD: As part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s national digital agenda spanning economy, society, and governance, the government on Monday tabled the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024 in National Assembly.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja tabled the bill in the house. The bill aimed at transforming Pakistan into a digitally empowered nation by fostering a dynamic digital society, a robust digital economy, and efficient digital governance.

The bill, recognising the potential of digital technologies to drive innovation, economic growth and societal well-being, seeks to accelerate sustainable development, enhance public service delivery, and modernise governance for improved transparency and effectiveness.

According to statement of objects and reasons, key governance bodies – the National Digital Commission (NDC), Strategic Oversight Committee (SOC) and the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) – will be established.

The NDC, chaired by the prime minister and comprising federal and provincial leadership, will set the strategic vision and policy framework for the country’s digital transformation.

Meanwhile, the PDA will implement these policies by coordinating and harmonising digital initiatives across all levels of government and the SOC monitors the PDA’s performance and provides an independent review to the NDC ensuring alignment with the master plan.

A fundamental element of the bill is the National Digital master plan which provides a comprehensive strategy for aligning and optimising digital initiatives, eliminating redundancies across federal, provincial and local levels, and driving economic growth through enhanced public service delivery.

The implementation plan under the master plan will detail specific projects, required resources, timelines and risk management strategies to ensure its effective execution.

The bill further emphasises effective data governance to ensure secure and responsible data management and prioritises the development of digital public infrastructure and data exchange layer to foster innovation, enhance public services, and safeguard citizen privacy.

Moreover, the enactment of this legislation reflects Pakistan’s commitment to responsibly leveraging digital technologies for economic growth, modern governance, and digital inclusion, aligning the nation pith global best practices in the digital age.

At the onset of the session, the house also passed a unanimous resolution, expressing resolve to observe December 16as a National Day of remembrance for the martyrs of APS and all victims of terrorism in Pakistan.

The resolution, moved by Shazia Marri, recalled the brutal attack on the Army Public School Peshawar on 16th 2014 where innocent lives including 132 children were mercilessly taken by terrorists.

The house acknowledged the unparalleled sacrifices by young martyrs, their teachers and staff, who displayed extraordinary courage in the face of unimaginable brutality.

It paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the families of the martyrs, whose sacrifices became a symbol of our nation’s unity and determination in the fight against terrorism.

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as the cornerstone of our national security and development.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and extremism from its soil through comprehensive, sustained and unified efforts.

The house called for enhancing the provision of security for educational institutions across the country, ensuring the schools remain safe sanctuaries for children to learn and grow without fear.

It expressed commitment to strengthening anti-terrorism framework, improving intelligence coordination and ensuring justice for the victims of terrorism.

