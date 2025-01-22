AIRLINK 195.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.5%)
Jan 22, 2025
Markets

European stocks extend gains as Adidas propels DAX to record high

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 02:25pm

European stocks extended their recent run of gains on Wednesday, with strong holiday-quarter performance from Adidas pushing German shares to record highs and healthcare stocks posting strong gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5%, as of 0822 GMT, and trading at its highest level since Sept. 27, 2024.

Heavyweight healthcare stocks led the charge, rising 1.1%, boosted by a 2.7% uptick in drugmaker Novo Nordisk.

Shares of Adidas jumped 6% after the German sportswear brand reported what it said were better-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter results, with strong sales and profitability for the important holiday shopping period.

Puma rose 2.5%, while Germany’s benchmark index outperformed its regional peers, adding 0.9% to touch a record peak.

Healthcare, luxury stocks boost STOXX 600 to 3-month high

The upbeat mood in markets came even as US President Donald Trump pledged to hit the European Union with fresh levies and said his administration was discussing imposing a 10% tariff on goods from China on Feb. 1.

In other stocks, Schaeffler tumbled 15% after the German automotive supplier reported lower-than-expected preliminary results for 2024.

European stocks

