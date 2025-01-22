AIRLINK 196.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
FCCL 38.38 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (6.61%)
FFL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.37%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.18%)
MLCF 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.71%)
OGDC 214.05 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-1.92%)
PACE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
PAEL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.31%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
PPL 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-1.58%)
PRL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PTC 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
SEARL 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.42%)
SYM 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.27%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,984 Decreased By -125.8 (-1.04%)
BR30 36,215 Decreased By -382.7 (-1.05%)
KSE100 113,703 Decreased By -1339.4 (-1.16%)
KSE30 35,699 Decreased By -500.7 (-1.38%)
Japan’s shorter-dated bond yields rise as market braces for BOJ rate hike

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 12:48pm

TOKYO: Yields on shorter-end Japanese government bonds (JGBs) rose to a one-week high on Wednesday as the market braced for the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates this week.

The two-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points (bps) 0.69% and the five-year yield rose 2.5 bps to 0.87%, their highest level since Jan. 16.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 1.195%, also its highest since Jan. 16.

“Investors sold bonds, particularly those with two- and five-year maturities, as the market witnessed a weak outcome of the BOJ’s bond-buying operation,” said Takahiro Otsuka, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The BOJ offered to buy bonds with maturities between one and 25 years in its regular operation. US Treasury yields rose in Asian trading, prompting investors to sell bonds.

As the market reaction to US President Donald Trump’s inauguration remarks was limited, the BOJ is set to raise its policy rate this week, strategists said.

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

Swap rates indicated an 88.29% chance of the BOJ hiking rates by 25 bps to 0.5% on Friday. Yields with longer maturities fell after an auction for 40-year bonds in the previous session saw firm demand, said Otsuka.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 1.885% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bp to 2.25%. The 40-year JGB yield fell 2 bps to 2.66%.

