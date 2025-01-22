AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Pakistan

Non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur upheld

Fazal Sher Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday again upheld the non-bailable arrest warrant of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in illegal weapon and liquor case and sought an explanation from the deputy inspector general (DIG) operations regarding non-compliance of the warrants.

Judicial magistrate Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti, while hearing the case, expressed annoyance over the non-compliance of the arrest warrant issued for Gandapur in a case registered against him at BharaKahu police station and sought an explanation from the DIG operations Islamabad.

Gandapur’s counsel Advocate Raja Zahoorul Hassan appeared in court and filed an application seeking an exemption for his client’s one-day personal appearance before the court.

The court rejected Gandapur’s exemption plea and told the defence counsel that theyfile exemption applications at every hearing but do not produce the accused.

The defence counsel told the court that it should first decide on the accused’s acquittal application; there is a court order in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

