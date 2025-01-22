KCCI, PHMA for developing pro-business STPF policy for five years

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) have urged the government to develop pro-business Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) and Textile & Apparel Policy for the next five years which must include actionable and realistic measures that can be effectively implemented, unlike many of those measures announced for 2020-25 period, which remained unfulfilled.

During the visit of PHMA delegation to KCCI, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani and Central Chairman PHMA Muhammad Babar Khan highlighted the urgency of refining these critical policies, set to expire this year.

They underscored the importance of eliminating ambiguities that left numerous issues unresolved over the past five years.

Both leaders stressed that these policies must be finalized through close consultation with key stakeholders, including KCCI, PHMA, and various export associations, to ensure comprehensive and effective frameworks.

Zonal Chairman (South) PHMA Faisal Arshad Sheikh, Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President KCCI Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Former Chairman PHMA Abdul Jabbar Ghajian, Zonal Vice Chairmen (South) PHMA Bashir Ghaffar and Salman Ishaq and KCCI Managing Committee Members, along with other PHMA delegates were also present at the meeting.

Central Chairman PHMA Babar Khan noted that EU’s GSP Plus has been instrumental in enabling Pakistan to compete with countries like Bangladesh in multiple product categories. He emphasized that this status has ensured a steady flow of business from the EU to Pakistan, contributing significantly to the country’s exports. With over 50 percent of Pakistan’s exports directed to the EU since the grant of GSP Plus status to Pakistan for EU, he stressed the need to make collective efforts so that the government could be compelled to take steps to ensure the continuation of GSP Plus. “It must also be ensured that Pakistan does not compromise its international commitments, particularly its obligations under the human rights convention and all other conventions to which the country is a signatory.”

While appreciating Jawed Bilwani for his relentless advocacy on behalf of the business community through all available platforms, Central Chairman PHMA said that it was really unfortunate that the business community has to struggle hard for its fundamental rights, despite its substantial contributions to taxes, exports, and employment generation. He sought KCCI’s support in addressing common challenges, including gas, electricity, and water crises, as well as the excessively high tariffs that have driven up the cost of doing business and made Pakistani products uncompetitive in both local and international markets. He pledged PHMA’s full support and cooperation with KCCI in all future initiatives aimed at creating an enabling business environment and reducing longstanding hardships faced by the business community.

Jawed Bilwani requested the inclusion of PHMA representatives in the KCCI Exports Subcommittee and other important subcommittees, noting that PHMA represents the largest export share of the country. President KCCI while recognizing PHMA’s contributions to promoting Pakistan’s exports globally, invited PHMA to submit its budget proposals to KCCI for inclusion in the KCCI Budget Proposals 2025-26.

While reiterating KCCI’s commitment to supporting PHMA in addressing longstanding challenges faced by its members, Bilwani highlighted the critical role of textiles and apparel in Pakistan’s economic stability and growth, urging the government to prioritize this sector in policy-making and resource allocation. He said, “The textile sector is the backbone of our economy, contributing significantly to exports and job creation. It is imperative that the government introduces sustainable and inclusive policies that address the sector’s challenges, from infrastructure issues to international compliance.”

Jawed Bilwani emphasized the need for improved collaboration among industry players to ensure the sector remains competitive globally. He further stressed that KCCI’s doors are always open to facilitate discussions and initiatives that drive industrial growth. “We believe that strong synergies between organizations like KCCI and PHMA can pave the way for resolving long-standing issues and unlocking the sector’s full potential,” he added.

The meeting concluded with both organizations reaffirming their dedication to fostering a collaborative environment for the betterment of Pakistan’s textile and export sectors. The participants agreed that achieving a unified vision and concerted efforts would lead to sustainable growth and prosperity for the industry.

