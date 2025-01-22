70,000 new firms join Dubai Chamber of Commerce, of which more than 6,000 are Pakistani

DUBAI: The number of new companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce continued to soar as the figure hit 70,000 in 2024, new data revealed, with more than 8% coming from Pakistan.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, said that by the end of last year, the total number of active members reached 258,318, reflecting annual growth of 18% compared to 2023 and highlighting Dubai’s growing significance as a destination of choice among businesses and investors.

Data published last month showed 6,061 new Pakistani companies joined the chamber during the first nine months of 2024, coming in at second place in terms of nationalities. India took top ranking (12,142) while Egypt came in third place (3,611).

Full year data about the nationalities of companies has yet to be published.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the chamber on Monday said the value of exports and re-exports by chamber members in 2024 exceeded AED 300 billion for the first time since the chamber’s establishment, achieving annual growth of 9.2% to reach AED 309.6 billion.

“Dubai is continuing to consolidate its position as a prominent global business hub and an ideal platform for growth and expansion across all sectors. The emirate is consistently enhancing its integrated, business-friendly environment,” His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented. “Building on the strong partnership between the public and private sectors, the chamber is continuing to play a pivotal role in supporting economic growth, advancing the interests of the business community, and creating promising opportunities for Dubai-based companies and investors in local and global markets,” he added.

The chamber also established nine new Business Councils in 2024 representing investors from Greece, Poland, Mexico, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Costa Rica, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Earlier it was reported that Dubai was ranked eighth worldwide and first in the Middle East in the Global Power City Index 2024 (GPCI) for the second year in a row.

This prompted business lawyer Kamal Jabbar to state: “For Pakistani investors, it’s a clear signal to accelerate and tap into a market built for bold innovation and rapid growth.

“Pakistani SMEs can leverage Dubai’s global network by forging partnerships, shining at trade expos, and using free zones as a springboard for seamless market entry,” he added.

