AIRLINK 199.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.91%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
FCCL 36.94 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.47%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.37%)
HUBC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.35%)
MLCF 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.03%)
PPL 187.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.61%)
PRL 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.47%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
SEARL 107.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SSGC 42.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
SYM 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.24%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.05%)
TRG 67.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.98%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 12,217 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 37,098 Decreased By -219 (-0.59%)
KSE100 115,781 Decreased By -63.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Trump lifts freeze on LNG export permit applications

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 12:41pm

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump issued an order on Monday for the US to resume processing export permit applications for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, part of an effort to raise US energy output and dismantle his predecessor’s climate policies.

The Republican’s executive order, which was expected, effectively reverses a pause on permits for new projects that former President Joe Biden put in place in early 2024.

Biden, a Democrat, paused the approvals so US national laboratories could study the environmental and economic effects of the booming export industry.

Donald Trump holds off on immediate tariffs but plans trade overhaul

US shipments of LNG set a record in 2023 and the country is the world’s largest exporter of the product.

Exports are expected to double by the end of the decade and could double again under existing authorizations, the Energy Department has said.

But the pause in new export permits had created uncertainty for a slew of projects in the works, many supplying Asia and Europe.

Plants in Louisiana awaiting approvals include Commonwealth LNG, Venture Global’s CP2, Cheniere Energy’s expansion to its Sabine Pass facility and Energy Transfer’s Lake Charles terminal.

In Texas, a second phase of Sempra’s project Port Arthur LNG, awaits approval. Trump’s incoming energy team will be tasked with executing his pledge to boost US oil and gas output.

Chris Wright, his choice to run the Energy Department which would issue the LNG export permits, led oilfield service company Liberty Energy and told senators in his nomination hearing last week that his first priority is to expand domestic energy production including LNG and nuclear power.

Doug Burgum, former governor of oil producing state North Dakota and Trump’s pick for Interior Secretary, is expected to clear the way for more oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

Burgum will head a national energy council to find ways to boost energy output.

LNG Joe Biden US President Donald Trump Global LNG LNG export permits

Comments

200 characters

Trump lifts freeze on LNG export permit applications

3 up for grabs in first phase: Provinces appear unwilling to buy Discos: PD

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 surges as investors eye monetary policy

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

Read more stories