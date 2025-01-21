South Korean shares pare early gains on Trump tariff talks
- The benchmark KOSPI was up 6.85 points, or 0.27%, at 2,526.90
SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
South Korean shares erase early gains as traders eye Trump’s first day
-
South Korean shares started the session higher on Tuesday, but cut gains after US President Donald Trump’s tariff comments on the first day of his second term.
-
The benchmark KOSPI was up 6.85 points, or 0.27%, at 2,526.90 as of 0343 GMT after rising more than 1% in early trade.
-
Trump said on Monday he was mulling imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico next month.
-
South Korea’s acting president Choi Sang-mok said he hoped for bilateral relations with Washington to develop more reciprocally under the Trump administration, citing concerns about how US policies might hit Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
-
Hyundai and sister automaker Kia cut early gains of as much as 2.2% and 4.3% respectively on Trump’s tariff comments.
-
Battery makers dropped, with LG Energy Solution losing 5% after Trump revoked the previous Biden administration’s executive order on electric vehicles (EVs).
-
The shipbuilding sector, on Trump’s radar for cooperation, rallied. HD Hyundai Mipo soared 11%, while Hanwha Ocean jumped 4%.
-
Of the total 944 traded issues, 383 advanced and 493 declined.
-
Foreigners net sold shares worth 159.1 billion won ($110.6 million).
-
The won was quoted at 1,436.4 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25% higher than Monday’s close at 1,440.0.
-
In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.20 point to 106.98.
-
The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.8 basis points to 2.556%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.1 basis points to 2.813%.
Comments