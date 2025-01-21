AIRLINK 197.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.63%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
FCCL 36.94 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.47%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.41%)
HUBC 135.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.95%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
OGDC 221.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.47%)
PACE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.59%)
PPL 187.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.61%)
PRL 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.47%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
SEARL 107.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SSGC 42.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
SYM 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.24%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.05%)
TRG 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.23%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 12,217 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 37,042 Decreased By -275.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 115,714 Decreased By -130.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,454 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.06%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares pare early gains on Trump tariff talks

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 6.85 points, or 0.27%, at 2,526.90
Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 12:37pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares erase early gains as traders eye Trump’s first day

  • South Korean shares started the session higher on Tuesday, but cut gains after US President Donald Trump’s tariff comments on the first day of his second term.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 6.85 points, or 0.27%, at 2,526.90 as of 0343 GMT after rising more than 1% in early trade.

  • Trump said on Monday he was mulling imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico next month.

  • South Korea’s acting president Choi Sang-mok said he hoped for bilateral relations with Washington to develop more reciprocally under the Trump administration, citing concerns about how US policies might hit Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

  • Hyundai and sister automaker Kia cut early gains of as much as 2.2% and 4.3% respectively on Trump’s tariff comments.

  • Battery makers dropped, with LG Energy Solution losing 5% after Trump revoked the previous Biden administration’s executive order on electric vehicles (EVs).

  • The shipbuilding sector, on Trump’s radar for cooperation, rallied. HD Hyundai Mipo soared 11%, while Hanwha Ocean jumped 4%.

  • Of the total 944 traded issues, 383 advanced and 493 declined.

  • Foreigners net sold shares worth 159.1 billion won ($110.6 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,436.4 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25% higher than Monday’s close at 1,440.0.

  • In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.20 point to 106.98.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.8 basis points to 2.556%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.1 basis points to 2.813%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares pare early gains on Trump tariff talks

3 up for grabs in first phase: Provinces appear unwilling to buy Discos: PD

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 surges as investors eye monetary policy

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

Read more stories