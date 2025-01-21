AIRLINK 199.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.91%)
Donald Trump says his team is in process of removing over thousand Biden appointees

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 12:25pm

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his team was in the process of removing over a thousand appointees from the administration of former President Joe Biden, as the Republican announced four removals on social media, including of celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley.

Trump said he was dismissing Milley, who was given a pre-emptive pardon by Biden on Monday, from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

Markets wary as Trump returns to the White House

Andres was removed from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

