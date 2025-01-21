AIRLINK 202.70 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.73%)
BOP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.6%)
FCCL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.96%)
FFL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (6.32%)
HUBC 135.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
OGDC 223.80 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
POWER 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.37%)
PPL 189.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PRL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.13%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
SEARL 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.74%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
SSGC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
SYM 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
TELE 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
TRG 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.53%)
WAVESAPP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.07%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 24.1 (0.2%)
BR30 37,339 Increased By 21.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 115,967 Increased By 122.5 (0.11%)
KSE30 36,540 Increased By 63.9 (0.18%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi’s Manara Minerals to buy stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq gold project: FT reports

Reuters Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 11:29am

Saudi Arabian mining fund Manara Minerals is set to buy a 10%-20% in the Reko Diq copper and gold project in Pakistan for proceeds of about $500 million to $1 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine to generate $74bn in free cash flow over 37 years, Barrick CEO says

Manara Minerals would buy the equity stake from the government of Pakistan in the project, which is being co-developed by Canada’s Barrick Gold, the FT said, citing sources.

Last week, Pakistani Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said Manara Minerals could invest in the Reko Diq mine in the next two quarters.

Executives from Manara visited Pakistan in May last year for talks about buying a stake in the Reko Diq mine, considered one of the world’s largest underdeveloped cooper-gold areas by global mining company Barrick Gold, which owns the project jointly with Pakistan.

Manara’s then-acting chief executive Robert Wilt, now CEO of Ma’aden, told Reuters that a stake in Reko Diq was among several opportunities the company was evaluating.

Pakistan is also in talks with other Gulf countries about mining opportunities, Malik said.

Pakistan Gulf countries RekoDiq Manara Minerals Reko Diq mine Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine Canada's Barrick Gold Pakistani Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik

Comments

200 characters

Saudi’s Manara Minerals to buy stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq gold project: FT reports

KSE-100 surges as investors eye monetary policy

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

PM orders NHA to repair road fencing

Read more stories