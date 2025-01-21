Aurangzeb leaves for Davos to attend WEF moot

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday left for the Swiss city of Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2025, to be held from January 20 to 24.

He will hold meetings with political, trade, and business leaders from various countries and international organisations. He will address various sessions, providing clarity on the economic landscape of the country.

The minister is also scheduled to meet with the ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry noted.

The finance minister will participate, as a panelist, in a high-level discussion on the growing burden of global debt on developing economies during the forum and would present his perspective on establishing strong and resilient economies through fiscal policy adjustments and debt sustainability.

Aurangzeb would also participate as a panelist in a high-level discussion on the revolutionary impact of new technologies, especially AI and automation, on promoting trade and investment. He will express his thoughts on leveraging technologies to achieve accurate and profitable trade and investment.

Aurangzeb will meet with the heads of international financial and business institutions, organisations involved in sustainable development, and investors and commercial banks, especially from the Middle East.

Aurangzeb will participate in the forum and speak on January 23 under the theme “Hacking Trade and Investment.” He will participate in two separate discussions on “Digital Pakistan” and “Investment in Pakistan”, organised by the Pathfinder Group. In addition, he will also give interviews to selected international media representatives during his visit.

The 55th annual meeting of the WEF, taking place at the Swiss Alpine School, will focus on five key themes: “Re-imagining Growth”, “Industries in the Intelligent Age”, “Investing in People”, “Safeguarding the Planet”, and “Rebuilding Trust”. It aims to foster dialogue, form partnerships, and catalyse action in a world reshaped by geopolitical tensions, economic shifts, and rapid technological advancement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025