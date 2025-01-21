PFA suspends operation of water plant, restaurant

LAHORE: Food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted extensive operations in Allama Iqbal Town and Johar Town suspending the production and sale of a water plant and a well-known restaurant.

In Johar Town, water plant operations were halted after samples tested positive for coliform bacteria. The facility failed to meet hygiene standards, with workers lacking basic cleanliness.

Restaurant in Allama Iqbal Town was sealed for repeated non-compliance with food safety regulations. Violations included open drains, broken floors, pest infestations, and untrained employees with poor personal hygiene.

PFA Director General Asim Javed reaffirmed that the Punjab Food Authority remains committed to eradicating food adulteration, emphasizing there is no room for violators in Punjab. Citizens are urged to report unsafe food practices by calling the helpline at 1223.

