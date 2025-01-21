AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Media Cricket League: Minister describes event as ‘positive’ initiative

Recorder Report Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar praised the successful organisation of the Media Cricket League, calling it a positive initiative for fostering engagement and sportsmanship.

Speaking to the media, he noted the lively atmosphere in the federal capital during the tape ball tournament and commended the efforts of the organisers.

Highlighting the final match, Tarar congratulated Khyber TV for emerging as the winners and Jang Media Group for securing the runner-up position, appreciating both teams for their outstanding performance. He encouraged all media channels to hold similar tournaments, assuring full support from the Ministry of Information for such events.

On the international cricket front, the minister expressed pride that Pakistan is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy, emphasising the country’s readiness with all arrangements complete. He stated that it is a privilege to welcome the world’s top cricket teams back to Pakistan, bringing life to cricket grounds and offering fans an opportunity to witness high-quality matches.

Tarar also acknowledged the national cricket team’s excellent performance against the West Indies and noted the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Pakistan after 27 years. In his remarks, the minister highlighted positive developments in Pakistan, including a decrease in inflation and significant achievements in various sectors.

He announced that February 8 will be celebrated as the “Day of Development and Progress,” where high achievers will be honoured with awards.

Addressing the revival of Pakistan Television (PTV), Tarar assured that efforts to enhance the state broadcaster are ongoing. He revealed that substantial payments had been made for ICC Champions Trophy rights and reaffirmed that there is no censorship on PTV. Political leaders from all parties are being invited to participate in its programmes, fostering a spirit of inclusivity.

Tarar also emphasised on the importance of sportsmanship in all fields, calling for tolerance and positive attitudes to ensure the country remains on a steady path of economic and political stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

