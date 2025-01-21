AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-21

Meeting discusses provision of solar panels to 200,000 houses

Recorder Report Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 07:44am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a meeting at Energy Department office regards provision of solar panels to 200,000 homes with the support of the World Bank in which detailed consideration was given to the method of distribution of solar panels.

The meeting was attended by Senior Energy Specialist Dmytro Glazkov, Energy Specialist Manahil Raza and Consultant Abrar Khattak from the World Bank, while Secretary Mosaddiq Ahmed Khan, Project Director Sindh Solar Energy Mahfouz Ahmed Qazi, Strategic Advisor Sonia Soomro from the Energy Department and heads of various solar distribution companies also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Minister Nasir Shah directed the World Bank delegation and distribution companies to keep the process of distribution of solar panels very simple and convenient for the people.

He also directed the meeting to speed up the steps regarding distribution of solar panels and maintain merit and transparency in all work.

The Minister asked the heads of solar panel distribution companies to complete all the steps on time and to contact them directly in case of any difficulties.

Nasir Shah said that the project should be completed as soon as possible on time as per the vision and instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and efforts should be made to make its fruits available to the public within three months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Energy Minister Sindh Energy Department

Comments

200 characters

Meeting discusses provision of solar panels to 200,000 houses

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

PM orders NHA to repair road fencing

Issue of gas shortage echoes in Senate

Govt rejects PTI’s judicial commissions demand

Kurram: LEAs take control before ‘clearance operation’

Read more stories