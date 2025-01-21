Meeting discusses provision of solar panels to 200,000 houses

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a meeting at Energy Department office regards provision of solar panels to 200,000 homes with the support of the World Bank in which detailed consideration was given to the method of distribution of solar panels.

The meeting was attended by Senior Energy Specialist Dmytro Glazkov, Energy Specialist Manahil Raza and Consultant Abrar Khattak from the World Bank, while Secretary Mosaddiq Ahmed Khan, Project Director Sindh Solar Energy Mahfouz Ahmed Qazi, Strategic Advisor Sonia Soomro from the Energy Department and heads of various solar distribution companies also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Minister Nasir Shah directed the World Bank delegation and distribution companies to keep the process of distribution of solar panels very simple and convenient for the people.

He also directed the meeting to speed up the steps regarding distribution of solar panels and maintain merit and transparency in all work.

The Minister asked the heads of solar panel distribution companies to complete all the steps on time and to contact them directly in case of any difficulties.

Nasir Shah said that the project should be completed as soon as possible on time as per the vision and instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and efforts should be made to make its fruits available to the public within three months.

