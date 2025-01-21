AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Crackdown against polluting govt vehicles to begin soon

Zahid Baig Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: The government of the Punjab has decided to tighten its grip on government vehicles contributing to air pollution after January 30, 2025

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab sources, teams from the Department of Environment and the Transport Department will conduct inspections of government vehicles post-deadline.

Director General of the Environment Department Imran Hamid Sheikh has issued a letter to all provincial departments, commissioners, and deputy commissioners. The letter urges them to ensure that all vehicles obtain VICS (Vehicle Inspection and Certification System) certificates before January 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

