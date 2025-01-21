AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Haleon establishing ‘Pain Management Institute’ in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025

LAHORE: Haleon, multinational company is establishing a Pain Management Institute in Lahore to carry out research to develop evidence-based strategies, as well as support, equip and train healthcare professionals for effective pain management to improve the quality of social and work life of people suffering from some kind of chronic pain.

Pakistan faces a growing demand for pain solutions, with an estimated four out of every 10 adults suffering from chronic pain conditions such as back-pain, arthritis, and migraines, highlighting the urgent need for improved pain management solutions.

The facility is being set up by Haleon, a world-leading consumer health company, as part of its pioneering global initiative. The company’s chief executive officer Farhan Haroon told a select group of journalists that the institute “aims to elevate the standards of pain management care. Pakistan has been chosen as the launch country for this global initiative to reflect the importance of the region in advancing healthcare solutions.”

“As a regional hub, Pakistan’s influence extends across South Asia, providing an opportunity for PMI to set a benchmark for pain management advancements in neighbouring countries,” said Haroon, who was accompanied by the company’ Global Business Lead for the Pain Portfolio, Charles Leslie, and the Director of the Leuven Centre for Algology and Pain Management in Belgium, Prof Morlion.

He said, “Pakistan is chosen as a strategic location for the launch of PMI due to its unique position in the global healthcare landscape. By prioritizing Pakistan, PMI positions itself to make a meaningful impact in addressing the country’s critical healthcare challenges, such as the gaps in specialized care and over-reliance on Over the Counter (OTC) treatments. At the same time, this initiative leverages Pakistan’s strategic position to drive progress in pain management across the region and globally.”

