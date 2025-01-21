AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-01-21

Germany says it met NATO 2pc defence spending target in 2024

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

BERLIN: Germany met NATO’s target to spend 2% of its gross domestic product on defence in 2024, the government said on Monday, though well short of incoming US President Donald Trump’s call for as much as 5%.

Under Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left government, Germany has ramped up military spending since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, both to supply weapons to Kyiv and revamp its own armed forces.

But Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has grappled with budgetary constraints, clouding prospects for further longer-term military funding commitments.

Trump, who was to be inaugurated as president later on Monday, recently said members of the NATO military alliance should even spend 5% of GDP on defence – which would be a huge increase from the current goal and a level that no NATO country, including the United States, currently reaches.

Trump cut defence funding to NATO during the latter part of his first term in 2017-21, and has frequently complained that the US is paying more than its fair share.

He has vowed to ask Europe to reimburse the US for “almost $200 billion” in munitions sent to Ukraine, and has not committed to sending further aid to Kyiv.

Reuters earlier cited German finance ministry sources as saying Germany met the NATO target last year.

The NATO quota will be met, even though 4.3 billion euros of the funds available in 2024 were not used, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

In total, 90.8 billion euros had been available, which would have corresponded to a NATO quota of 2.1% of economic output.

Details on all expenses that were counted towards the NATO goal will be published in February, finance ministry sources said.

NATO Germany Olaf Scholz

Comments

200 characters

Germany says it met NATO 2pc defence spending target in 2024

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

Aurangzeb leaves for Davos to attend WEF moot

Kurram: LEAs take control before ‘clearance operation’

Govt rejects PTI’s judicial commissions demand

Issue of gas shortage echoes in Senate

Read more stories