Sindh PA says concerned at child marriages, forced conversions

KARACHI: An opposition minority legislator in the Sindh Assembly voiced concerns on Monday about rise in forced child marriages and conversions, while the government assured a legal action to address the issue.

MQM’s minority member Mahesh Kumar Hasija tabled a call attention notice, raising fears that people of his religious fraternity are faced with rising cases of forced child marriages and their conversion of religion.

He highlighted the troubling increase in such cases that require urgent action. He urged the Sindh government to address the matter with seriousness to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly minorities.

Responding to these concerns, Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar revealed that 30 FIRs were registered in Karachi under the Child Marriage Act in 2024. These cases led to the arrest of 40 individuals with all cases currently under trial in courts. He added that in some instances, SHOs involved in these cases were issued show-cause notices.

The home minister assured the assembly that the government prioritises the rights of minorities and takes immediate action whenever incidents of injustice are reported. He emphasised that the leadership is committed to addressing these issues and ensuring the protection of vulnerable communities across the province.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s legislator Muhammad Farooq raised concerns about the acute water shortage affecting his constituency, encompassing areas like Shah Faisal Colony, Green Town, Rafah-e-Aam, and Jamia Millia, during a Sindh Assembly session.

He submitted a calling attention notice to the Minister for Local Government, demanding an explanation for the water scarcity and an update on the K-4 water supply project. He emphasized the urgent need for a resolution to this critical issue impacting his constituents.

In response, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani assured the assembly that work on a mega water supply project for Karachi is progressing rapidly and is slated for completion by July 2026. He outlined that the project involves three key phases.

In phase 1, he said Wapda is currently working on the pipeline from Keenjhar to Karachi, which is 55 percent complete and expected to be finalised by December 2025.

In line with the phase 2, the minister said, the utility shifting is being undertaken under the Karachi Water and Sewerage Improvement Program, also anticipated to be completed by December 2025.

According to the phase 3, he informed the house that the construction of a 50-megawatt power station at a cost of Rs16 billion is under way by Hesco and is expected to be finalised by December 2025, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Saeed Ghani acknowledged that Shah Faisal Colony located at the tail-end of the existing pipeline experiences lower water pressure and slower supply. He assured the assembly that the government is addressing this issue by providing water supply from multiple sources.

Following the completion of all phases, a thorough testing period will be conducted. The project is expected to be fully operational and commence water supply to Karachi by June 2026.

He revealed that the Sindh government has conducted more anti-encroachment operations against illegal constructions in 2024 than in the past five years combined.

Replying to members questions about his department’s performance during the Sindh Assembly sitting, he said that the government plans to amend the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) laws to eliminate the 20 percent allowance for construction violations.

The amendment aims to introduce stricter penalties, including fines, imprisonment and even the blocking of identity cards and passports for repeat offenders.

Saeed Ghani disclosed that operations were carried out against illegal constructions with 1,784 actions conducted in 2024 alone - marking the highest annual count. Daily operations continue across Karachi and other districts to curb illegal activities.

Addressing the involvement of SBCA officials in such activities, he confirmed that disciplinary actions have been taken against several officers, including transfers to other districts.

However, he acknowledged that current laws lack the severity required to effectively deter offenders. Proposed changes will help ensure zero tolerance for violations with fines up to Rs10 million for non-compliance.

On the issue of encroachments, Saeed Ghani noted challenges in sustaining enforcement, as demolished structures are often rebuilt. He emphasised a continuous crackdown to discourage violators and urged lawmakers to report any illegal constructions in their constituencies.

Responding to questions on Karachi’s infrastructure, the minister highlighted the ongoing and upcoming projects. He announced that the Shahrah-e-Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway will be completed by December 2025, with partial access available by coming March. He also mentioned that public complaints about damaged infrastructure, such as underpasses, are being addressed. For instance, repairs to the Johar Underpass were conducted at no additional cost to the government.

He admitted that the challenges posed by street vendors and encroachments, which often return after removal. He called for a collective political commitment to resolve these issues and suggested designated zones for street vendors.

