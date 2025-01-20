AIRLINK 201.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.3%)
BOP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.55%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
HUBC 138.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.66%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.39 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (4.69%)
OGDC 222.69 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.35%)
PACE 7.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
PPL 188.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.84%)
PRL 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
PTC 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.64%)
SEARL 110.70 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (4.03%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
SSGC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.72%)
SYM 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.76%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.2%)
TRG 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
YOUW 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields slip with focus on Trump inauguration

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 02:37pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields eased in early trading on Monday, with investor focus on the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president and the raft of executive orders he has pledged to sign on day one.

Trump will be sworn back in as president at midday (1700 GMT/1800 CET) in Washington, D.C. after four years away and has promised a flurry of executive actions concerning immigration, energy and tariffs early in his presidency.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, slipped 1.1 basis points (bps) to 2.49% in early trading. Yields move inversely to prices.

US bond and stock markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “(The) market is waiting for the host of executive orders that are likely to be signed in the first day of the Trump presidency,” said Mohit Kumar, European economist at Jefferies.

“Focus would be on policies around tariffs, immigration and deregulation.”

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 1 bp at 3.63%, and the gap between Italian and German yields stood at 113.6 bps.

Bond yields around the world rose sharply to multi-month highs in the first two weeks of the year as strong US economic data pushed up US Treasury yields, which tend to drive markets, and investors worried about the potentially inflationary effect of Trump’s tariffs.

Euro zone bond yields hold steady, down from six-week high

Yet they fell back last week after data showed underlying US inflation slowed more than expected in December. Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was down 1.3 bps at 2.22%.

Investors were also watching the progress of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire which took hold on Sunday. Hamas released three Israeli hostages and Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners on day one of the truce.

Euro zone bond

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields slip with focus on Trump inauguration

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 570 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Rousch Power transfers complex to government entity after CPPA settlement

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Amended tax laws to tighten noose on non-filers

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Read more stories