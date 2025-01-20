AIRLINK 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.2%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.07%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
HUBC 138.49 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.79%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 223.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.49%)
PACE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.58%)
PRL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.3%)
PTC 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
SEARL 110.27 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.63%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
SYM 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.02%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.26%)
TRG 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,256 Increased By 118.6 (0.98%)
BR30 37,507 Increased By 361.2 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,896 Increased By 623.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 184.4 (0.51%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US soybean market share in China shrinks in 2024, replaced

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 01:02pm

BEIJING: China’s soybean imports from the United States dropped 5.7% in 2024 from the previous year and were replaced by Brazilian and Argentine shipments, as fears of a renewed Sino-US trade war further hammered the US market share to under a quarter.

China imported a record 105.03 million metric tons of the oilseed in 2024 ahead of the inauguration of President Donald Trump, whose threats of blanket 60% tariffs on all Chinese goods sparked concerns over disruptions to agriculture trade.

Total shipments from the US fell to 22.13 million tons while arrivals from Brazil rose 6.7% to 74.65 million tons, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs on Monday.

Chicago soybeans slip on Argentina rain forecasts

US shipments to China, however, have surged since April and accelerated in the past few months as traders prepare for a potential halt to soybean trade between the two countries.

In December, soybean arrivals from the US were 10.6% higher than a year earlier at 4.25 million tons while imports from Brazil fell 41.1% to 2.94 million tons.

But Chinese soybean processors have secured nearly all of their cargoes from competitively priced Brazil for first-quarter shipment instead of US oilseeds, amid fears Trump will impose import tariffs.

“There is an expectation of changes in the global soybean trade pattern, which may affect the amount of US soybeans purchased by China in 2025 to a certain extent,” said Liu Jinlu, agricultural researcher at Guoyuan Futures.

Brazil remained China’s top soybean supplier in 2024 as Beijing expanded its effort to reduce its reliance on the US and deepen cooperation with “Belt and Road” countries to ensure food security.

Brazil’s soybean market share rose to 71%, while the US share shrank to 21%, according to Reuters calculations based on the data.

Imports from smaller supplier Argentina more than doubled to 4.1 million tons in 2024 from 1.95 million tons in 2023.

The large import volumes last year means China’s first-quarter soybean imports are likely to fall to 17.3-18.0 million tons, from 18.58 million tons a year ago, according to a Reuters survey.

Weak crush margins in China and ample inventory levels suggest that crushers will likely be more cautious in purchasing soybeans, as lower profitability from crushing operations deters aggressive buying, said Matthew Biggin, Commodities Analyst at BMI.

soybean

Comments

200 characters

US soybean market share in China shrinks in 2024, replaced

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories