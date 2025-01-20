AIRLINK 202.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.79%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FCCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.5%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
HUBC 138.99 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.16%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
KEL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (5.51%)
OGDC 223.80 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (0.85%)
PACE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 190.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.13%)
PRL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
SEARL 110.49 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.83%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SYM 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.13%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.26%)
TRG 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,268 Increased By 131 (1.08%)
BR30 37,558 Increased By 412.2 (1.11%)
KSE100 116,075 Increased By 802.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 36,574 Increased By 262.4 (0.72%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s crude oil imports from top supplier Russia reach new high in 2024

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 12:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: China’s crude oil imports from top supplier Russia were up 1% in 2024 to a record high versus 2023, while purchases from Saudi Arabia dropped 9%, data showed on Monday, as refiners chased discounted Russian supplies to cope with weakened margins.

Volumes from Russia - including pipeline and seaborne supplies - amounted to 108.5 million metric tons, according to China’s General Administration of Customs, equivalent to 2.17 million barrels per day (bpd).

Seaborne supplies from Russia were supported by demand from both independent refiners and state oil majors, as well as a government mandate to stockpile, Reuters has reported.

Oil jumps on expected hit to China and India’s Russian supplies

Saudi Arabia, the largest producer of the Organization of Petroleum Export Countries (OPEC), shipped in 78.64 million tons, or about 1.57 million bpd, down versus 1.72 million bpd in 2023.

For most of 2024, China’s Saudi crude imports were capped by rising share of cheaper oil from Russia and Iran due to higher prices. Saudi’s market share rebounded in the fourth quarter following steep price cuts by the OPEC kingpin and lower Iranian supply.

Total crude oil imports into China, the world’s top crude oil buyer, declined 1.9% last year in its first annual fall outside of pandemic-induced falls, as tepid economic growth and peaking fuel demand dampened purchases.

Imports from Malaysia, a top trans-shipment hub for sanctioned oil from Iran and Venezuela, jumped 28% last year at 70.38 million tons, or 1.41 million bpd, ranking it third after Saudi Arabia.

Nearly all of China’s purchases of Iranian oil end up in the country’s independent refiners that include large integrated plants and the more traditional smaller ones known as teapots, as both groups are under pressure from thinning margins and poor fuel and chemicals demand.

No oil imports from Iran were recorded for the whole of 2024.

An odd cargo of nearly 290,000 tons was imported from Venezuela in December, the data showed, taking the total from the South American exporter to 1.5 million tons, or 30,000 bpd.

Shipments last year from Brazil rose the second fastest after Malaysia, with volumes up 17% while imports from the US plunged 36% over 2023.

China Oil Brent crude oil Russian oil China crude oil imports

Comments

200 characters

China’s crude oil imports from top supplier Russia reach new high in 2024

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories