AIRLINK 205.82 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.67%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
FCCL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.21%)
FFL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.26%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.02%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (0.94%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.7%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 191.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.6%)
PRL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
PTC 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.6%)
SEARL 109.60 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (3%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
SSGC 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
SYM 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.41%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
WAVESAPP 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,270 Increased By 133 (1.1%)
BR30 37,737 Increased By 591.4 (1.59%)
KSE100 116,221 Increased By 949.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 36,581 Increased By 269.7 (0.74%)
Jan 20, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 18 and January 19, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 20 Jan, 2025 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz welcomes Pakistan’s inclusion in WEF’s Digital FDI Initiative

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 5 terrorists trying to infiltrate through Afghan border: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • 21 Pakistanis survivors identified in Moroccan boat tragedy: FO

Read here for details.

-Pakistani, Chinese companies ink $250mn MoUs to boost medical sector

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Amended tax laws to tighten noose on non-filers

Read here for details.

