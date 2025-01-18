AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 18 Jan, 2025 03:25pm

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday in line with their fall in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs200, clocking in at Rs282,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs242,112 after it registered a decrease of Rs170, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola increased Rs400 to settle at Rs282,600.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,703 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $2 during the day.

Meanwhile, the silver price decreased by Rs24, clocking in at Rs3,381 per tola.

