AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistani, Chinese companies ink $250mn MoUs to boost medical sector

BR Web Desk Published 18 Jan, 2025 04:48pm

Chinese and Pakistani companies on Saturday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth $250 million in the medical equipment and surgical instrument sector, reported the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

As per the report, the MoUs were signed at the China-Pakistan B2B matchmaking conference held in Beijing.

APP, citing China Economic Net (CEN), informed that Silk Road Assistance Industrial Internet Platform (SRAIIP), a provider of advisory services for companies to do cross-border businesses, entered into agreements with Pakistan’s dental and surgical instrument manufacturer Sawuat, and Chinese pharmaceutical company UPH Biopharma.

“This collaboration aims to steer more Chinese companies to engage in trade and set up joint ventures in Pakistan in the medical instrument sector,” read the report.

Sunny Yang, Chief Technology Officer of SRAIIP, said that Pakistan’s large market, tax incentives, and standards consistent with Europe give it a competitive edge in capturing international investment.

“Its medical industry can be further advanced in collaboration with China. For example, while it excels in equipment and instruments, there is significant room for improvement in areas like image documentation.

By joining forces, Chinese technology can help Pakistan build its brand and climb the global value chain,“ he remarked.

The development comes at a time when the government seeks avenues to increase Pakistan’s export base.

Under the newly launched Uraan Pakistan programme, the government targets to increase the country’s exports to $60 billion in the next five years.

Aurangzeb pledges enhanced security for Chinese interests in Pakistan: Report

“Pakistan boasts abundant raw material resources and a large labour force. With significant strengths in medical consumables, such as surgical instruments, the demand for high-value medical products continues to rise,” said Zhou Hui, Chairman of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products.

“Pakistani enterprises seeking cooperation with China should stay updated on China’s regulations concerning medical devices and drugs. The Chamber will continue offering consulting services to support the entry of Pakistani medical products into the Chinese market,” he added.

Pakistan and China are key strategic partners, last week, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0 with its emphasis on industrialisation and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), as well as, clean energy, agriculture and livelihood projects.

China Pakistan medical equipment APP Silk Road Assistance Industrial Internet Platform

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani, Chinese companies ink $250mn MoUs to boost medical sector

Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire accord, due to take effect Sunday

Trump administration plans mass immigrant arrests next week

Two judges shot dead at Iran’s supreme court

5 more ministries to be examined for rightsizing

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

Severe cold forces Trump inauguration indoors, first time in 40 years

Read more stories