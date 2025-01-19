21 Pakistanis survivors identified in Moroccan boat tragedy: FO

The Foreign Office announced on Sunday that twenty-one Pakistani nationals have been identified among the survivors of the boat tragedy near Dakhla, Morocco.

As many as 50 migrants, many of them Pakistanis, may have drowned in the latest deadly wreck involving people trying to make the crossing from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, migrant rights group Walking Borders said on Thursday.

Moroccan authorities rescued 36 people on Wednesday from a boat that had left Mauritania on Jan. 2 with 86 migrants, including 66 Pakistanis, on board, the group said.

The ministry of foreign affairs said today that immediate assistance has been mobilized for the affected nationals through diplomatic mission in Rabat.

The embassy has arranged essential provisions, including food, water, medicine, and clothing.

Local authorities in Dakhla are providing shelter and medical care in response to our diplomatic outreach, it said.

The embassy’s consular team is currently on the ground in Dakhla to oversee relief operations and coordinate with local authorities.

The government is maintaining close coordination with relevant authorities in Morocco to ensure comprehensive support for affected citizens and to finalize repatriation procedures, it said.

“We are committed to safeguarding the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” concluded the statement.

List of Survivors: