Pakistan

21 Pakistanis survivors identified in Moroccan boat tragedy: FO

BR Web Desk Published January 19, 2025 Updated January 19, 2025 01:13pm

The Foreign Office announced on Sunday that twenty-one Pakistani nationals have been identified among the survivors of the boat tragedy near Dakhla, Morocco.

As many as 50 migrants, many of them Pakistanis, may have drowned in the latest deadly wreck involving people trying to make the crossing from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, migrant rights group Walking Borders said on Thursday.

Moroccan authorities rescued 36 people on Wednesday from a boat that had left Mauritania on Jan. 2 with 86 migrants, including 66 Pakistanis, on board, the group said.

The ministry of foreign affairs said today that immediate assistance has been mobilized for the affected nationals through diplomatic mission in Rabat.

The embassy has arranged essential provisions, including food, water, medicine, and clothing.

Boat incidents in Greece: 89 FIA officers found guilty of foul play

Local authorities in Dakhla are providing shelter and medical care in response to our diplomatic outreach, it said.

The embassy’s consular team is currently on the ground in Dakhla to oversee relief operations and coordinate with local authorities.

The government is maintaining close coordination with relevant authorities in Morocco to ensure comprehensive support for affected citizens and to finalize repatriation procedures, it said.

Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

“We are committed to safeguarding the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” concluded the statement.

List of Survivors:

  • Muddassir Hussain (CNIC: 34202-6131193-3, DOB: 5/3/1993, Passport: ZV6891933)
  • Waseem Khalid (CNIC: 34403-4305069-9, DOB: 15/8/1988, Passport: WQ4110695)
  • Muhammad Khaliq (CNIC: 34603-2353241-1, DOB: 18/1/1980, Passport: HF4102415)
  • Abdul Ghaffar (CNIC: 33203-6590419-1, DOB: 12/12/2000, Passport: CE4184192)
  • Gul Shameer (CNIC: 35404-5022277-3, DOB: 14/9/2003, Passport: UR5152771)
  • Tanveer Ahmed (CNIC: 37302-7926447-9, DOB: 30/10/1992, Passport: WE1164473) 8 Syed Muhammad Abbas Kazmi (CNIC: 34603-1372157-1, DOB: 24/5/1998, Passport: CR4851572)
  • Ghulam Mustafa (CNIC: 34202-2841954-9, DOB: 26/6/2004, Passport: FE0879541)
  • Syed Badar Mohy ud din (CNIC: 34403-4975003-7, DOB: 25/4/1989, Passport: AG0190032)
  • Imran Iqbal (CNIC: 34202-0847176-5, DOB: 20/2/1990, Passport: GF1331762)
  • Shoaib Zafar (CNIC: 34402-3696128-9, DOB: 30/6/1989, Passport: BP5521285)
  • Ali Hassan (CNIC: 34402-0896750-1, DOB: 15/6/2001, Passport: MT6807502)
  • Syed Mehtab Ul Hassan (CNIC: 34202-6549895-1, DOB: 29/1/2005, Passport: UE6808951)
  • Uzair Basharat (CNIC: 34202-3872445-7, DOB: 27/2/1997, Passport: DP3844452)
  • Mohammad Asif (CNIC: 34301-1767148-7, DOB: 3/6/1975, Passport: DC1881482)
  • Mujahid Ali (CNIC: 35404-4511945-7, DOB: 11/2/1993, Passport: VM1809453)
  • Amir Ali (CNIC: 34101-4462488-1, DOB: 16/7/2003, Passport: ZK1824881)
  • Mohammad Umar Farooqie (CNIC: 34503-0382485-5, DOB: 16/4/2004, Passport: KC8964851)
  • Bilawal Iqbal (CNIC: 37405-7075359-7, DOB: 1/12/1998, Passport: XE1333591)
  • Arsalan (CNIC: 34601-5160483-1, DOB: 5/10/2002, Passport: JX1914831)
  • Irfan Ahmad (CNIC: 34601-5525085-5, DOB: 13/4/1984, Passport: KJ1150853)
