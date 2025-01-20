AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-20

KP launches first-ever ‘Climate & Health Adaptation Plan’

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched the Pakistan’s first-ever Climate and Health Adaptation Plan under the KP Health Department.

The Climate and Health Adaptation Plan was launched during a ceremony held here with Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Health Ihtisham Ali as chief guest. The launch event was attended by key figures, including Additional DG Health Dr. Shahid Younus, Chief HSRU Dr. Khalil Iftikhar, and Head of the Health and Education Group at the British High Commission, Ms. Maria Wyerd.

Addressing the participants at the launching ceremony, the Advisor to KP CM on Health Ihtisham Ali emphasized that climate change has led to the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria to regions previously unaffected. The newly introduced plan aims to mitigate climate-related health challenges by ensuring policy implementation, including the establishment of a Climate Change Cell within the Health Department.

Advisor Ihtisham Ali stated, “Prior to this launch, we conducted research on the health impacts of climate change in KP. Based on these findings, we have developed this plan, which serves as a roadmap for combating the health effects of climate change. This budget will enable us to address climate-induced diseases effectively. The Climate and Health Adaptation Plan estimates that without action, the economic burden of health challenges due to climate change in KP could exceed PKR 5,541 billion by 2030. In contrast, implementing the proposed roadmap will require only PKR 315 billion, a significantly lower cost to protect public health” advisor health quoted the launched report.

Advisor Ihtisham Ali further emphasized, “This plan demonstrates KP government’s commitment to addressing the rising health impacts of climate change, including heat stress, waterborne diseases, and vector-borne illnesses. Our priority is to protect vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.”

Dr. Shahid Younus, Additional DG Health Services, noted that the frequency and severity of climate shocks are expected to increase in the coming decades, resulting in heightened health risks. He stressed the importance of financial investments to strengthen resilience and ensure sustainable integration of climate and health into KP’s planning and budgeting.

Ms. Maria Wyerd, Head of Health and Education at the British High Commission, praised the initiative, saying, “The Climate and Health Adaptation Plan presented by the KP government offers evidence-based, cost-effective solutions to reduce climate-related health risks.

The UK is proud to support KP through meaningful technical assistance to build a better healthcare system.”

The plan outlines short-, medium-, and long-term measures including establishing a Climate Health Unit and forming an intersectoral technical working group, strengthening health information systems, including monitoring weather-related health impacts via District Health Information System-2 (DHIS-2) and early warning systems” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP ‘Climate & Health Adaptation Plan

Comments

200 characters

KP launches first-ever ‘Climate & Health Adaptation Plan’

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Read more stories